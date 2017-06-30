New development manager appointed by A Heart for Duns

A Heart for Duns, the group that manages the town’s volunteer hall, has appointed Lindsay Wood as its first full-time development manager.

That new post is being subsidised for three years by the Big Lottery Fund.

Derek Janes, convener of A Heart for Duns, said: “We are very pleased that Lindsay has been able to join us, particularly at this time. The charity has recently become a development trust, and we are looking to buy the volunteer hall from its owner, the Ministry of Defence.

“The experience Lindsay brings to the role, including over 25 years working with the principal economic development agencies in the Borders and as an active volunteer in many local groups, should prove invaluable as we develop a business plan for the sustainable future of the hall.”

Mr Wood said: “A Heart for Duns is a dynamic institution, and I look forward to working with the trustees, volunteers and staff, as well as the hall users and community members and groups.

“I think the power of an organised community linked to the right motivation can enable a group of enthusiastic people to change their world.”

You can contact Lindsay Wood at the volunteer hall on 01361 884 935 or manager@aheartforduns.org