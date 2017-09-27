Netherbyres could be set for change of use

A former care home in Eyemouth could be set for a new lease of life as a residential home.

An application has been submitted to planners at Scottish Borders Council this week seeking a change of use for the building near Eyemouth Golf Club.

The house was put up for sale by Leonard Cheshire in June of this year for around £500,000.

Now Tim Milnes, of Dunbar, has applied for a change of use for the building.

At the moment, there has been no suggestion of any material changes being made to the grade B listed building.

The house was built early last century by Samuel Brown, a marine engineer.

The Furness family lived in the house for most of this century, and lieutenant colonel Simon Furness gifted it to the Gardeners’ Benevolent Society in the late 1980s, before moving into a property himself in the walled garden.

Leonard Cheshire Disability, a residential care company, took over the property from the society in 2007.

Set in 40 acres of land, it provided accommodation for up to 21 residents in thirteen bedrooms all with en-suite facilities.

There were also communal sitting rooms, a dining room and kitchen, two guest bedrooms, offices, lift access, a wardens flat in the basement and 15 car parking spaces.

The last resident moved out of Netherbyres House in 2013 after Leonard Cheshire decided it was no longer economically viable as a home.