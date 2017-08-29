Morning TV from St Abbs

No sooner had St Abbs independent lifeboat crew waved goodbye to actress Penelope Keith, who had been filming with them, before they welcomed Good Morning Britain to the harbour.

ITV’s Good Morning Britain featured a live broadcast from St Abbs last Friday morning, September 25, as part of a feature highlighting search and rescue around Britain.

A spokesperson for St Abbs Lifeboat committee said: “Our crew took Good Morning Britain reporter Richard Gaisford out on the lifeboat and put him in the water.

“We then conducted a ‘man overboard’ recovery which was all broadcast live around the UK.”

After being successfully rescued by the experienced crew, Richard Gaisford tweeted: “Many thanks to volunteer crew of @stabbslifeboat, who risk their own lives to save others. Vital resource on a beautiful but dangerous coast.”

Earlier this month the crew had welcomed actress Penelope Keith on board the ‘Thomas Tunnock’ lifeboat during filming for the next series of her Channel 4 series on hidden villages of the UK.

The story of how the St Abbs community came together and managed to replace the RNLI lifeboat, after the charity withdrew the service from the harbour, in under one year seems to have captured the nation’s attention.

It has also made stars of the lifeboat crew who seem to be in regular demand for television appearances.

The village will be celebrating the first anniversary of the naming of the Thomas Tunnock on September 17.