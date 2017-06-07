More than a square meal on offer at annual event

Valerie Jubb’s Borders Candles stall.

The annual one-day food and music festival celebrates all that is unique, delicious and memorable about the Berwickshire coast; the best local food and crafts, local musicians, children’s activities and storytelling.

Wendy Lough and Elaine Peakman of ESP Cake Design in Eyemouth.

The day started in sunshine with a coffee morning organised by Eyemouth and District Rotary Club to raise funds for all the worthy causes they support.

The main event then started at 11am and it was clear from the word go that the day was destined to be successful - adding craft stalls to the previous mix of food and drink provided an extra element to the Kirk Square Kitchen.

“We were so lucky with the weather,” said Kerry Waddell, on behalf of the Eyemouth Chamber of Trade who organise the event and estimate that there was around 1,000 visitors over the day.

“We are really delighted with how it went.

Face painting at Eyemouth Food Festival. Amelia Hibbitt.

“It was a successful day for all the stallholders, some sold out completely and everyone is wanting to come back next year.

“This is the first year we have been self funding and we have a low budget but we came in below budget and costs are minimal.”

However, Kerry added that costs are kept down because of the huge contribution others make free of charge - Eyemouth Rotary doing the stewarding and Eyemouth Herring Queen providing equipment free of charge as well as the many volunteer hours that others put in to make it a success.

“The highlight was the weather holding up and the atmosphere which was upbeat and relaxed. It’s not a major drinking day, although there is alcohol for sale, and the low key background music provided by Tom Nisbet and Alan McQueen, helped make it a family friendly event,” added Kerry.

Craft stalls at Eyemouth enjoying Eyemouth Food Festival in the Kirk Square. Mandy Procter jewellery.

Eyemouth Food Festival in the Kirk Square. Reg Dyer tasting one of Lough Bakery's ace pie's.

Eyemouth Food Festival in the Kirk Square. Anna and Neil of Oblo's cooking up lunch.

Eyemouth Food Festival in the Kirk Square. Jim Anderson of The Salt Pig from Dunbar.

Eyemouth Food Festival in the Kirk Square. Dylan Brown and Travis Craig of Eyemouth enjoying ice cream.

Craft stalls at Eyemouth enjoying Eyemouth Food Festival in the Kirk Square. Valerie Jubb's stall Borders Candles.

Eyemouth Food Festival in the Kirk Square. Louis Portage of Giacopazzi's Ice Cream.