More snow on way in Borders over weekend

Today’s snowfalls in parts of the Borders are expected to be followed by more over the weekend.

Snow is forecast to continue falling lightly and intermittently today, February 10, settling in a few parts of the region, and further snow is expected to follow in places on Sunday, February 12, but not tomorrow, February 11.

Britons are being urged to wrap up ahead of a bitterly cold weekend that will see the country lashed by icy winds and snow.

The Met Office has issued weather warnings for south east and central England and parts of southern Scotland, with icy roads and drifting snow potentially causing problems for ttravellers.

Temperatures across much of the UK are likely to be just a few degrees above freezing, but with cold winds blowing in from Scandinavia, it might well feel much chillier,

Met Office spokeswoman Nicola Maxey said: “In areas like the Pennines, North Yorkshire Moors and the southern Highlands, we are looking at lying snow of 3cm to 6cm above 200m and maybe as much as 10cm above 300m.

“Down the eastern side of the UK, we are likely to see snow flurries, sleet and showers coming through, which are likely to turn wintry.

“We could see gales in the north east of England, with drifting snow, and we could see icy conditions and disruptions to transport, particularly on higher routes through the Pennines.”

The weather warnings are in force from 6pm today until 10am tomorrow, covering higher ground in the north between Sheffield and Edinburgh and Kent and Sussex in the south of England.

Overnight into Saturday, there will be widespread frosts, particularly in the west.

Temperatures are expected to fall to 1C in Eyemouth, zero in Jedburgh and -1C in Hawick and Selkirk tonight, but to rise as high as 5C tomorrow.