Monitoring school bullying

Scottish Borders Council leader Shona Haslam has agreed to “take responsibility” for ensuring school staff know how to log and monitor incidents of bullying.

Concerns over the effectiveness of the National IT system for schools (SEEMiS) were expressed at the last meeting of Scottish Borders Council by Councillor Kris Chapman.

He claimed councillors had been advised that there had been no reported cases of bullying against lesbian. gay, bisexual, transgender pupils in any of the region’s schools.

“We all know that this is simply not the case,” said Mr Chapman. “At present, we are getting mixed messages over the level and nature of bullying in our schools.”

Councillor Haslam said that schools had been advised to record incidents of bullying on SEEMiS, used in every Scottish local authority. The system enables schools to enter and maintain details of alleged incidents reported to them as well as the action taken.

“Within the new business support structure for schools, business managers now have a responsibility to streamline all key information recording processes,” said Mrs Haslam.

“As part of their role, they are looking at the use of SEEMiS by all schools and will be providing support to ensure all schools are following advice and guidance.

“The safeguarding of children in our schools is of primary importance and I will take responsibility to make sure teachers are properly advised.”