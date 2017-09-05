Money for Mens Sheds

Age Scotland has announced £15,000 in grants for innovative projects that promote social well-being among older people and is inviting Mens Shed groups across Scotland to apply by October 31.

There are more than 100 throughout Scotland, including Eyemouth and Coldstream and they can apply for help with start-up costs, volunteer training, storage units, tools, machinery, or other equipment.

The charity’s small development grants programme is supported by the Robertson Trust and the Scottish Government.