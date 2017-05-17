Missing Burnmouth kayaker found dead

A 77 year old kayaker has died after being found on the shore 400 metres north of Burnmouth from where he had set out earlier in the day on Tuesday, May 16.

Eyemouth’s all weather and inshore RNLI lifeboats were launched at around 8.30pm on Tuesday evening after the alarm was raised when the man had not returned to Burnmouth.

An RNLI spokesperson said: “The inshore lifeboat carried out a thorough search of the coastline from Eyemouth to Burnmouth, whilst the all weather lifeboat searched further offshore. Local Coastguard teams also commenced a shore based search.

“The crew of the inshore lifeboat located the casualty and kayak onshore approximately 400 metres north of Burnmouth, CPR commenced immediately.

“The casualty was transferred to a stretcher and taken by the inshore lifeboat to Burnmouth harbour, where they were handed over to the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“Tragically, an update was received that the casualty had not survived. The thoughts of everyone at Eyemouth lifeboat station go out to the family at this very sad time.”

Police Scotland were called to the incident at around 9.25pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police Scotland were called to attend the Burnmouth Harbour area of Eyemouth around 9.25pm on Tuesday, May 16, following HM Coastguard receiving reports of a man having failed to return from a planned kayak journey.

“The Eyemouth inshore and offshore lifeboats had been launched and a man had been recovered from the shoreline during the search.

“The 77-year-old was sadly pronounced dead at the scene and his family has now been informed. Enquiries are continuing and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”