Miniature Kelpie sculptures back in Kelso this week

The maquettes for the Kelpies exhibited in Kelso town centre in 2015 are returning this week.

The visit, from Friday, May 12, to Monday, May 15, coincides with this year’s nearby Floors Castle Horse Trials, and it is hoped that the 3m-high artworks will encourage visitors to explore the town centre.

The kelpie maquettes arriving in Kelso in 2015.

The metal maquettes, hand-crafted by Glasgow sculptor Andy Scott, were made as models to create the world’s largest equine sculpture, the Kelpies, the centrepiece of the 350-hectare Helix Park in Falkirk.

Kelso community councillor John Basset said: “I was surprised at how many people were there to see the Kelpies lifted into the Square in 2015, but to see just as many in the square at 3am just goes to show how popular they are. There is a buzz going around the town.

“This is a massive coup for Kelso.”

Doug Wilson, regional director for VisitScotland, said: “The Kelpies have quickly become one of Scotland’s most well-loved landmarks, and the maquette tour across Scotland has proved hugely popular.”

“Their arrival in Kelso to coincide with the famous Floors Castle Horse Trials is sure to provide an added incentive for visitors to the region and a welcome boost for local businesses in the town.”

Ewan Jackson, chief executive of Live Borders, said: “We are thrilled to have been given this incredible opportunity to support Scottish Borders Council and the community in exhibiting the iconic Kelpie maquettes again.

“Locals and visitors alike can visit the maquettes and be inspired by the beauty of the incredible metal sculptures created by Andy Scott.”

VisitKelso’s Dean Weatherston added: “We are delighted to welcome back the Kelpie maquettes after the very successful display in 2015.

“Both amateur and professional photographers were in their element getting shots throughout the day and night against the stunning backdrop of our square and town hall.

“As always, we offer the warmest of welcomes to all those coming to visit.”

The kelpie maquettes are on loan from Falkirk Council, and the only costs associated with their visit are for transport and security.

They are miniature versions of two of the 30m-high horses’ heads making up the Kelpies sculpture, located between Falkirk and Grangemouth.