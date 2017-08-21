Midnight swimmer is rescued by Eyemouth lifeboat crew

Both Eyemouth RNLI lifeboats were launched shortly before midnight on Saturday, August 19, following reports of a casualty was in the water.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service were concerned for the safety of a woman who had entered the water at Eyemouth beach and both Eyemouth RNLI lifeboats were launched by the UK Coastguard to assist.

A search by the volunteer crew of the inshore lifeboat quickly located the woman around 150 metres from shore, and struggling to swim. They recovered her from the sea and took her to the lifeboat station where she was handed into the care of the ambulance service, police and coastguard teams.