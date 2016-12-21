Alex Renton from Duns Border Links Group is pictured above receiving ‘The Michael Whitehead Achievement Award’ from Melanie Deans, operations manager, Border Links.
Alex was nominated for the award as she is so organised and wishes only in her gentle nature to help everyone. She has recently undergone a hearing operation and can now experience sounds she has never heard in her life. She said: “I heard a letter drop into the bottom of the post box for the first time”. She has faced the operation with bravery and a confident attitude and her family are very proud of her.