Men shed inhibitions at first get-together

Members of the five Borders men’s shed groups staged their first get-together, dubbed a ‘shedfest’, at Kelso’s Tait Hall last Thursday.

The event, co-ordinated by Volunteer Centre Borders and funded by the Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations, brought all the region’s men’s sheds together for the first time to learn more, showcase their projects and explore new opportunities to work together.

Men’s sheds offer a place for menfolk to go to share skills and interests, pursue hobbies, enjoy each other’s company, help out the community or simply enjoy a cuppa and a chat.

There are currently five in the Borders – at Eyemouth, Coldstream, Galashiels, Jedburgh and Hawick.

It is hoped to open new ones in Kelso, Selkirk and Duns in the near future, however.

At get-together, each shed group told its own story of how it had developed, the range of activities undertaken and the benefits their members feel that they and their local communities receive in return.

Talks were also given by Jason Schroeder of the Scottish Men’s Sheds Association and Tim Green and Jo Cowan of Age Scotland.

Nigel Sargent, policy and development officer for Galashiels-based Volunteer Centre Borders, said: “With the men’s shed movement growing all the time, the shedfest was great in bringing everyone together to celebrate the success of the Borders Sheds and for the shedders and others to exchange thoughts and ideas.

“Hearing the shedders’ own stories was truly inspiring.

“The sheds, which are generally open to all, have been developed by the men involved and for the men involved.

“Each shed is different, with all activities and projects agreed by the men themselves.”

“The shedfest showed how strong the shed movement has now become in the Borders.”