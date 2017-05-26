May decides that 76 is the right age to retire

One of the Berwickshire Association of Voluntary Service’s longest-serving managers has called it a day and taken retirement at the age of 76.

May Robertson has completed 18 years service with the association after joining as a volunteer in its Eyemouth shop in 1999.

When a vacancy came up for the post of manager at the charity’s Coldstream shop, May was appointed. She worked there for two years until the Eyemouth shop manager’s job became vacant and she then returned to Eyemouth, taking with her many of her fellow Coldstream volunteers.

May’s long reign at Eyemouth saw the shop become a focus for action in town, connecting people and being a social, caring hub that went far beyond its primary role of selling second-hand goods to raise money.

A spokesperson for the association said: “May’s shop in Eyemouth was the largest of our three shops and regularly had the largest turnover, earning much-needed cash to support the work we do in Berwickshire’s communities.

“Everyone here thanks May for her years of loyal, inspired service and wishes her a long and happy retirement.”

At a celebration afternoon tea at Eyemouth Golf Club and surrounded by her band of loyal and committed volunteers, May said: “I couldn’t have done it without them.”

May was thanked by charity convener Brian Sweenie and presented with a cheque and a bouquet of flowers on behalf of staff, volunteers and the many customers May has served during the 18 years she has spent with the charity.