Marshals needed for run along coastline

A marathon straddling the Scotland-England border from Burnmouth to Holy Island is taking place next month, and volunteer marshals are needed.

The Evrotas Valley Running Club has organised the run on Saturday, May 13, and about 25 runners are expected to take part.

Club coach Jeremy Nelson said: “I am trying to get some volunteers for a couple of hours on the Saturday morning. Nothing too difficult, just ensuring they are going the right way and giving me a call if someone is in difficulty.

“It would also be great if people would support the guys going through Berwick. We are hugging the coastline from Magdalene Fields around the battlements across the bridge, Dock Road, the promenade and then back up to the coastal path.”

To help, email him at evrotasrc@gmail.com