Margaret celebrates reaching her century

A Berwickshire woman celebrated her 100th birthday this week with family and friends.

Margaret Stewart, known as Peggy for short, celebrated with a party at her retirement home on Sunday.

Peggy, a resident of Turnbull Court in Duns, was joined on the day by more than 35 other tenants, as well as her daughter, grandson and daughter-in-law.

Staff and family surprised her with a birthday card from the Queen as well as a cake.

Born in Hutton in 1916, Peggy went to school in Duns and has spent all her life there.

Her daughter, Isabel Bryce, described her as a “typical Berwickshire lass”.

Peggy is the only surviving one of nine children, the others being five further daughters and three sons.

When she was very young, her mother died aged 38, leaving the eldest three sisters to help their father bring the other children up.

Despite such a loss at a young age the family remained very close, and two of Peggy’s sisters lived into their 90s.

In 1935, she married Charles Stewart, a forester who worked across the Borders’ estates.

The couple had two children, daughter Isabel and a son called Charlie, and Peggy devoted herself to being a housewife and bringing up the children.

Peggy was widowed in 1992 when Charles died aged 77, just four years before she began living at Turnbull Court.

She is currently the house’s longest-standing resident, and the others joined in the birthday celebrations with music and a cake provided by daughter-in-law Valerie Stewart.

Despite being 80 herself, daughter Isabel, of Forth View, Aberlady, East Lothian, regularly visits to help with housework, shopping and cooking.

She said: “On Sunday, we had a birthday party for her, and the ladies at the home had everything all sorted brilliantly.

“A girl called Mandy Paterson did the cakes and Stuart Anderson did a performance with the accordion.

“It was absolutely joyous, and there must have been around 35 to 40 residents there, so it was a very successful day.

“She received a lovely card from the Queen which is beautiful. That was arranged by a member of staff, and I couldn’t praise them enough for what they did and the work they do.”

Mary Flynn, manager at Turnbull Court, said: “She was joined by family, tenants and friends.

“We all had a fabulous day,and Peggy clearly really enjoyed it.

“She made a speech which was clear and loud thanking everybody for a lovely day.”