Man treated for smoke inhalation following Duns house fire

A Duns man was treated for smoke inhalation following a house fire in Duns on Monday evening, June 5.

Fire crews from Duns and Coldstream were called to the house in Manse Gardens, Duns, on Monday, at around 8.30pm and crews using two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet entered the property, vented it and made it safe.

The fire had been extinguished prior to the fire service arrival but an occupant was treated by firefighters for smoke inhalation on scene and handed over to the Scottish Ambulance Service.