Man injured in hit and run on Kelso’s Rennie bridge

Police in the Scottish Borders are appealing for witnesses following a hit and run collision on the Rennie Bridge, Kelso, on Monday, August 21.

A 65-year-old man was struck by a metal bar protruding from the rear of a navy blue lorry with registration YC61 HUJ, and sustained an injury to his arm which required treatment at Inch Hospital, Kelso.

The driver of the lorry failed to stop or provide any details and inquiries are ongoing to trace this individual.

The incident happened between 11.15am and 12 noon on Monday morning and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Constable Stuart Little from Duns Police Station said: “While not seriously injured, the male pedestrian required medical attention and we are keen to hear from anyone who can help us identify the lorry driver.

“We would urge the occupants of a white Transit type van to come forward, as we believe they alerted the driver to what happened before he continued to drive off. They may have information that can assist with our ongoing inquiries.”

Contact Duns Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 1448 of August 21.