Man in court to face charge of murdering his wife in Melrose

A retired firefighter has appeared in court charged with the murder of his 70-year-old wife.

Eileen Thomson died in hospital nine days after an incident at her sheltered housing complex home

in Melrose

Her husband David, 69, appeared in private at Jedburgh Sheriff Court accused of her murder.

He made no plea and was fully committed for trial.

Thomson, giving a home address in Elgin, Moray, was released on bail by sheriff Kevin

Drummond.

Police were called to an address at Priorwood Court on Sunday, April 9, following

reports of concern for Mrs Thomson’s wellbeing.

She was taken to Borders General Hospital in Melrose for treatment but died last Tuesday.

In a statement issued through Police Scotland, Mrs Thomson’s family said: “Eileen was the heart of our family, and her

tragic passing has left us all devastated.

“We are fully supportive of Police Scotland’s investigation into the circumstances of her death and ask that our privacy be respected

at this difficult time.”

Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Healy said:”We understand that Eileen’s death will be felt keenly throughout the local community.

“This is a tragic loss for Eileen’s family and friends, and our thoughts are with them as they come to terms with this bereavement.

“Although we are investigating the circumstances surrounding Eileen’s death, we are treating this as an isolated incident and are not

looking to speak to anyone else.”