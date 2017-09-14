Man denies he spat at police

A man has admitted smashing the windows of a neighbouring house and making threats towards a man before being involved in a six-hour stand-off with police.

Simon Hadden,39, had previously pleaded guilty to three offences but denied a fourth charge of spitting in the face of a police sergeant.

Hadden admitted breaking two windows in a house next door to his Hawthorn Road home in Galashiels on Saturday, July 22, and behaving in an aggressive manner, shouting and swearing and making threats towards John Tunnicliffe.

He also behaved in a threatening or abusive manner and shouted and swore when police and others, repeatedly uttering threats towards the police and refusing to come out of his house when requested to do so.

Sentence was deferred until the outcome of a trial on the spitting assault charge.

Hadden was released on bail on the condition he does not contact Mr Tunnicliffe and abides by a home curfew keeping him in his Hawthorn Road property between the hours of 7am and 7pm.

A trial date has been set for October 12 at Selkirk Sheriff Court.