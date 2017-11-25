Maddy’s music in Sri Lanka

Berwickshire High School’s depute head girl, Madeline Cawthorn, is the school’s first pupil to enrol on the Scottish Youth Platinum Achievement Award Scheme.

Maddy has selected music as her award study, and included in the 135 hours of training, evaluation, assessment, teaching and evaluation will be time spent in Sri Lanka teaching music.

Maddy will undertake training at Longridge Towers Early Years department to develop her communication techniques and basic teaching skills. Then in January she will spend a month in Sri Lanka teaching music at The Thomas Gall School in Galle, and working for a music charity, ‘Serendip Strings’, in the evenings, when children can learn music outside school.