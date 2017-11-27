Machinery theft from Farne Salmon

Police in the Borders are appealing for witnesses following the theft of a scissor lift access platform from Farne Salmon and Trout Ltd’s Duns premises some time between 8pm and midnight on Sunday, November 5.

The machinery was at the back of the unit when it is believed to have been removed and loaded onto an HGV lorry that was seen parked in the Station Road area.

The machinery is a MEWP Scissor Lift 6RS JLG, yellow and orange in colour and has the serial number B200015536. It has an estimated value of £34,000.

Inspector John Scott said: “This is a brazen theft of high value machinery and we are eager to trace those responsible. I would appeal to anyone who saw an HGV in the Station Road area on Sunday, November 5, or who has seen the scissor lift since, to contact police.

“Equally anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in the Duns Industrial Park area in the days prior is asked to come forward with any information.”

Contact Kelso Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 0647 of 22 November, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.