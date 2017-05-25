Lucky seven for town butcher

Meatloaf, spicy bacon bombs and stuffed pork nests secured more gold award for GJ Sanderson’s butcher’s shop in Coldstream.

At the latest Scottish Craft Butchers Awards, presented at the Scottish Meat Trade Fair in Perth, Sanderson’s barbecue products, ready meals and ready-to-cook products collected seven awards altogether.

As well its three gold awards, Sanderson’s picked up silver prizes for its beef steak nests, macaroni cheese, lasagne and haggis, neeps and tatties tray.

Receiving the awards, the High Street business’s owner, Graham Sanderson, said it was “awesome” to lift so many prizes for his products.

“Ready-to-cook products are a growing range for us and prove very popular,” he said.

“These awards are for the whole team, who all come up with ideas for new lines, and the awards will show the public that they are rated by the industry as well.”

Douglas Scott, chief executive of Scottish Craft Butchers, said the focus on barbecue and ready-prepared products reflected consumer demand, and he praised the high standard of entry this year.

The awards attracted 230 entries from more than 40 Scottish butchers.

“Scottish butchers like GJ Sanderson are leading the way with some of the best products in Scotland – using fresh ingredients – and we’re delighted that they’ve achieved such high recognition from their industry,” said Mr Scott.