Loving our volunteers on Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s day was chosen for the ceremony of the first Loving Our Volunteer Awards organised by the Borders Volunteer Centre.

Funded by the Big Lottery Fund’s ‘Celebrate’ programme and held at Kelso’s Ednam House Hotel, volunteers in eight different categories were recognised.

At the Scottish Borders Loving our Volunteers Awards ceremony at Ednam House, Kelso ,Violet Livingston was presented with the long service to volunteering award by David Parker.

VCB executive officer, Gordon Brown, said: “Communities across the Scottish Borders, from Eyemouth to Peebles, Ancrum to Greenlaw, would not be as healthy and vibrant without the network of volunteers.

“‘Loving Our Volunteers’ is a chance to acknowledge some of the outstanding efforts from just some of the thousands of volunteers in the Borders who take part in activities which address such issues as social isolation, deprivation, inactivity and inequality, and contribute to sporting and cultural pursuits.

“By celebrating volunteers it will ensure they feel valued, encourage more people in the area to volunteer and act as a reminder that volunteers are not a resource not to be taken for granted.”

Among the winners were: Coldstream’s Jock Law – a golden volunteer (60+), a category which also saw Eyemouth’s Johnny Johnston recognised; and Violet Livingston from Gordon who was presented with the Long Service to Volunteering Award (10+ years).

Other winners: Young Volunteer of the Year – Hamish Swan (Tweeddale); Adult Volunteer of the Year – Jane Thin, Girl Guiding Tweed Valley; Hidden Asset Award – Grace Mitchell, Peebles; Local Hero Award – John Davidson, Galashiels; Thinking Differently Award – Catriona Bancroft, Buccleuch; Loving Our Volunteers Award – Interest Link.