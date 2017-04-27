Lorna’s a knock-out Masterchef

Watch out for Berwick’s super cook Lorna Robertson as she battles to keep her place in BBC 1’s Masterchef competition tonight at 8pm.

This week is knock-out week and having kept her spot earlier this week Lorna joins the second group of six contestants to get their first taste of professional cooking as they head to Roux at Parliament Square, Michel Roux Jr’s second restaurant, run by 2009 MasterChef: The Professionals champion Steve Groves.

The contestants are responsible for serving up every dish on the menu for a busy lunch service then it’s back to the MasterChef kitchen for an invention test to show what they have learned, after which one of the six will leave the competition.

On Monday night, it was Lorna’s mouth-watering roast beef and Yorkshire pudding, with braised red cabbage, roast potatoes, red wine sauce and a cauliflower cheese puree which won the plaudits from judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

John said: “It’s fantastic. It tastes like roast dinner at home but it looks special.”

In her quarter final, the challenge set by restaurant critic Jay Rayner was to cook a savoury dish that showcased aubergine or a dessert with honey as the star.

Lorna decided to make an organge blossom pistachio and honey frangipane tart topped with chopped figs with a salted pistachio ice cream, crystalised rose petals and honeycomb.

She admitted it was ‘quite terrifying’ to be cooking for Jay Rayner.

However, she had nothing to worry about as she presented a beautifully prepared dish.

Jay Rayner said: “It looks gorgeous, it is gorgeous and it’s a brilliant piece of technical cookery as well and I can taste the honey so it’s delivered on all the things I was hoping for. I love it.”

John and Gregg were equally impressed.

John said: “You made your own pastry, you made your own ice cream, you’ve done your own frangipane, you’ve done your own honeycomb and then put it all on a plate and taken real care. I think that’s just delicious.”

Gregg said it was ‘absolutely delightful’ and ‘very sophisticated’.

If Lorna makes it through tonight’s round she and the other nine remaining contestants have one and a half hours in tomorrow night’s programme to produce a meal to wow the judges and win a semi-final place.