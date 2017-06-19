Lodge Whiteadder present charity cheques

Lodge Whiteadder, in conjunction with Provincial Grand Lodge of East Lothian and Berwickshire, recently presented cheques totalling £600 to a number of charities and local organisations.

Cheques for £150 wer presented to each of the following: Chirnside Common Good Association, Chirnside Civic Week, Chirnside Senior Citizens and Scottish Motor Neurone Disease Association.

The cheques were presented by Peter Sullivan, Immediate Past Master of Lodge Whiteadder 1245, in the lounge of The Red Lion where a buffet was provided for all the recipients.

Pictured in the photograph above, left to right, are: David Woolf (Scottish Motor Neurone), Jean Mackie (Chirnside Senior Citizens), Julie Hunter (Chirnside Civic Week), Peter Sullivan (Lodge Whiteadder 1245), Linda Gray (Chirnside Common Good) and Chloe Anderson (Chirnside Civic Week).