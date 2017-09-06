Local produce is showcased at festival

A backdrop of sunshine and live music brought visitors pouring into Berwick Barracks for the tenth Berwick Food & Beer Festival at the weekend.

The weekend opened with ‘Meet the Brewers’, visitors getting to sample the beer, gin, cider and wine and cocktails on offer.

Tribal Dancers at Berwick Food and Beer Festival 2017.

The festival’s street food stalls were buzzing all weekend. Visitors could take their pick from Greek delicacies to plate-sized Yorkshire puddings stuffed with pulled pork. The Well-Hung & Tender burgers are an established favourite and their bacon rolls were a must for morning visitors. Giopazzi’s delicious ice-creams and freshly-made crepes provided perfect puds.

Festival co-director Ruth McNeely said: “The atmosphere this year has been really amazing. It’s so satisfying to see smiling faces after all the hard work that goes into staging the food and beer festival.

“We are proud that the festival keeps true to its Slow Food roots, promoting regional produce and really celebrating all the truly innovative local businesses in this area.

“There is an astonishing array of skills out there and we are glad to have the chance to showcase some of them.”

Peelham Farm at Berwick Food and Beer Festival 2017.

This year’s festival was dedicated to one of its founder members Liz Houghton and her family were guests, judging the best dressed stall, won by Linda Revells of Sweet Success.

Berwick Food Festival 2017 Lamb Man Jimmy Bell at his stall. Picture by Jane Coltman