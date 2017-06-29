Local people wanted

The YES Arts Festival team are looking for local people to take part in a specially-commissioned film about life and work in Selkirk and the Ettrick and Yarrow valleys.

‘Our Kind of Place’ will involve farmers, mill workers, landowners, butchers, cobblers, shopkeepers, foresters, office workers, schoolchildren and pensioners. It will capture local people at work, at play, dancing or singing, perhaps with an emblem of what they do or the place to which they belong. Participants will be selected from all walks of life and filmed in their own working/playing/living environment.

Choreographer Jenna Agate will spend time with each individual or group before filming, to help prepare the presentation they want to make to camera. Each performance will then be captured by filmmaker Ronnie Johnston. Both will work together to edit and sequence the material mixing natural sound and local music.

Jenna said: “The film will be a unique and intimate documentary of life and work in this part of rural Scotland, an opportunity to showcase this beautiful part of the world that we live in. You can nominate yourself or your family, your colleagues, or you can nominate someone else who you think could or should be in it. Be creative!”

Film screenings will be in the Market Place, Selkirk, and at village halls in both valleys during the YES Arts Festival. Contact Jenna Agate on 01750 21997 or jenna@thestudioonthegreen.com.