Lifetime achievement award for Jenny

Jenny Leggate from Greenlaw has been presented with a British Horse Society ‘lifetime achievement’ award at a ceremony in London.

She received the Helen Barton-Smith Silver Stirrup award for meritorious work supporting young riders and was presented with the award by fellow horse lover Martin Clunes.

Jenny is a hugely respected local British Horse Society instructor and Fellow of the Riding for the Disabled. She is well known for her dual passions of promoting excellence in horse and rider training in diverse equestrian disciplines and her commitment to enhancing the lives of individuals with special and exceptional needs.