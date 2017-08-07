Lifeboat crews called out

Eyemouth lifeboat crews were called out to search for a missing diver and to assist a trapped dolphin on Saturday.

The first call came at around midday on Saturday, August 5, after it was reported that a diver had been separated from their dive party.

The boats were quickly on scene at St Abbs Head and located the diver who had made their way on to rocks.

With the UK Coastguard concerned that the diver may have made an uncontrolled rapid ascent the crew from the inshore lifeboat, along with a paramedic from the all-weather lifeboat, were transferred ashore to assist with the casualty care being administered by St Abbs independent lifeboat, who were also in attendance.

After it was established that other than being exhausted and having scrapes to their knees and hands from the rocks, the diver was OK and had controlled their return to the water surface, they were transferred to the all-weather lifeboat and taken back to St Abbs, where they were reunited with their dive party.

A second call-out came for the lifeboat crews at around 9.25pm the same day, following an urgent request from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue team for assistance with a dolphin or porpoise that was thought to have become entangled in creel nets. A thorough search of the Fort Point area was made by the crew who were accompanied by a marine mammal medic, but as darkness fell and nothing found they returned to Eyemouth, the hope being that the dolphin or porpoise had managed to free themselves.