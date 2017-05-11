Let Jamie Oliver cook your dinner

Fans of celebrity TV chef Jamie Oliver now have an opportunity to have him recreate their own favourite dish.

Is there one meal that you wish you could have again?

Does just the thought of it make your mouth water in anticipation?

Do you have a certain dish that takes you back to a particular time or moment in your life?

Have you tried to cook it but can never get it quite right?

Now is your big chance, as Jamie Oliver wants to recreate it for you.

Jamie Oliver Productions are looking for people who want to learn how to cook their favourite food memories for themselves.

Food has a fantastic ability to bring memories flooding back to us - the smells, the taste and the flavour.

It could be a seafood dish you had on holiday, something your mum or nan used to make for you, a dish that reminds you of an old friend...whatever it is, we want to hear from you.

People always remember a really good - (or really bad!) - meal but managing to recreate it yourself is not always easy, so why not let Jamie help you. He can give you the skills and knowledge you need.

For more information on how to take part in the show please email foodmemories@jamieoliver.com or call 0203 375 5100.