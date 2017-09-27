Lecture to honour James IV

Till Valley Archaeological Society will host its fifth annual James IV memorial lecture in Etal next month.

Guest speaker Jordan Evans, a worker for the Royal Palaces, will present a talk on the granddaughter of James IV, namely Mary, Queen of Scots.

He will take members and guests through the life of the queen, who lived through turbulent times and has been the subject of stories, myths and controversy ever since she was executed by Elizabeth 1 in 1587 aged only 46.

The lecture is on Sunday, October 8, at 2.30pm in Etal Village Hall.

To reserve tickets, priced £5 including refreshments, contact the society’s secretary Maureen Charlton on 01668 216 091.

The cross-border society, which has its roots in the Flodden Project, honours James IV of Scotland, who was killed at the Battle of Flodden, with a memorial lecture each year.