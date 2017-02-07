Knitters wanted to help with Marie Curie Daffodil Appeal

The Marie Curie Berwickshire fundraising group will be out and about collecting for this year’s Daffodil Appeal on Friday and Saturday, March 3 and 4.

It is hoped to have a display of daffodils in Duns Market Square and the group is appealing to all knitters to do a few flowers for them.

Group member Lorraine Tait said: “Imagine if we could do a Yarn Bombing in Duns! Knitters can find a pattern on www.knitrowan.com and there are other sites available.”

Please contact Lorraine on 01361883748 if you do not have access to a computer and she will send a pattern to you.

All daffodils can be either given to a group member or Lorraine.

Lorraine explained: “This will be an ongoing project so do not stop knitting on March 1, keep going and let us see what we can have for 2018! We thank you for your continuing support to Marie Curie who care and support patients and families through terminal illness and look forward to seeing you in the town on March 3 and 4.”