Kids bridging generation gap

Children at Seashells Nursery in Eyemouth have been visiting the town’s Saltgreens residential home for the elderly as part of a generation gap-bridging friendship scheme.

Young and old join forces to play games, chat and make friends with each other, and the benefits are starting to show for both the elderly and the young, say nursery staff.

For the elderly, there is evidence that regular visits from young children can slow down mental and physical decline and prevent loneliness.

For the young children, it increases social development, can reduce anxiety levels and improve self-esteem - something the Albert Road nursery seeks to promote.

Nursery manager Miriam Lindsay said: “Kay Scott, a support worker at Saltgreens, is working hard alongside myself to create a programe of visits to build on these relationships and provide an opportunity where both the elderly and the young can learn from each other in a fun filled environment.

“The first visit happened this week, and already children are asking to go back to Saltgreens.

“Four-year-old Joshua said it was the best day ever.

“We are really looking forward to our next visit on Wednesday. We have had an incredible response from parents who are very excited by the opportunity.”

Parents are said to be supportive of the scheme and are hopeful that once the benefits are seen, such activities will take off across the Borders.