Kid’s charity praised by Eyemouth parents

An Eyemouth couple have praised the newly named Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity after it helped them cope when their two children received life-changing operations.

Karen Purvis, 36, and her husband James, 38, of Hallydown Crescent, experienced first hand the work of the charity workers when their daughter and son were born without a section of skull as a result of Adams-Oliver Syndrome, affecting the growth of skin and limbs.

Scott, Isla, Karen and Aaron Purvis.

Their 13-year-old daughter, Isla, attended Edinburgh’s Royal Hospital for Sick Children in 2011 when she underwent a cranioplasty and tissue expansion on her scalp. Her eight-year-old brother, Aaron, also underwent a similar operation this year.

The praise comes as the 25-year-old Sick Kids Foundation has changed its name to Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity to coincide with the renaming of Edinburgh’s Royal Hospital for Sick Children.

Karen said: “When our son was first taken into hospital we were able to stay by his bedside for one month because the charity fund camp beds for mothers to stay on the ward.

“PJ’s Loft, the parents’ accommodation provided free by the charity, has provided us with a place to stay in the past, which was incredibly helpful.”

The Royal Hospital for Sick Children will be renamed Royal Hospital for Children and Young People.

Scott will now take part in this month’s Stirling Scottish Marathon to raise cash for the charity.