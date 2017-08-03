Kelso’s Tour of Britain bike bonanza gets £4k SBC grant

A biking bonanza at Kelso is being planned for the spectacular finish of Stage One of the 2017 Tour of Britain cycle race in the town, on Sunday, September 3.

Visit Kelso has been awarded a £4,000 grant by Scottish Borders Council to support local food producers and suppliers at the event, promoting the area to visitors, launching a Sunday opening initiative and introducing special officer packages.

Sunday events organised in Kelso include: a bike decorating competition, window dressing competition, the great British bike off, mass pipe band day, Kelso Wheelers Club events, Kelso Folk Festival, balancing ducks and Visit Kelso’s celebration of cycling.

Councillor Mark Rowley, SBC’s business and economic development spokesperson, said: “The Tour of Britain has a significant positive economic impact on stage finish towns and Visit Kelso has an excellent track record of working with local businesses, and are therefore best-placed to help make the most of this fantastic opportunity.

“I know that many local businesses are already gearing up in anticipation for this event.”

Visit www.visitkelso.com or email: info@visitkelso.com