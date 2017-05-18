Kayaker who died at Burnmouth is named

Police Scotland have named the 77 year kayaker who died at Burnmouth on Tuesday, May 16.

He was Jerzy Florkowski from Lancashire.

Inspector John Scott from Kelso Police Station said: “This is a tragic set of circumstances and our thoughts are with Jerzy’s family as they come to terms with their loss.”

Jerzy was reported missing at around 8.30pm on Tuesday evening after failing to return to Burnmouth, having set out from there earlier in the day. The coastguard called out both Eyemouth all weather and inshore lifeboats and the inshore lifeboat crew found him 400 metres north of Burnmouth less than an hour later.

He was brought to shore but sadly passed away a short time later.

An RNLI spokesperson said: “The thoughts of everyone at Eyemouth lifeboat station go out to the family at this sad time.”