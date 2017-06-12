Kayak fisherman rescued by St Abbs and Eyemouth lifeboats

Eyemouth RNLI inshore lifeboat and St Abbs independent lifeboats were launched on Sunday afternoon, June 11, to go to the aid of a stranded fisherman.

A kayak fisherman had called for help at around 1.30pm after losing his paddle and becoming stranded at the foot of a steep cliff, near St Abbs Head.

Eyemouth RNLI inshore lifeboat arrived quickly on scene and rescued the fisherman from the rocks, and St Abbs independent lifeboat recovered the fisherman’s kayak.

The fisherman and his kayak were then reunited with his companions at Pettico Wick,and both lifeboats were stood down.