Just a little run around the UK coastline

Simon Clark’s ‘Just a Little Run Around Britain brings him to north Northumberland and Berwickshire this week as he continues his 5000 mile run around the UK coastline to raise money for the Ecologia Youth Trust which helps young people thrive in their own communities both here and abroad.

Simon set off from Kinloss, Moray on Easter Sunday, his route taking him anti-clockwise around the coast. A small, Scottish charity, Ecologia has been working with vulnerable children and young people for 20 years in Kenya, Uganda, Russia, Myanmar, and Scotland, to realise their own individual potential and empower them to create sustainable, resilient communities.

It is expected that Simon will arrive in Berwick on Monday, June 5, continuing his journey north along the Berwickshire and East Lothian coastline in the following days.

To donate, visit http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fund/justaLittleRun, where you can find examples of what your money could buy.