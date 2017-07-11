Jump in to the St. Abbs and Eyemouth Voluntary Marine Reserve

St Abbs and Eyemouth Voluntary Marine Reserve will be hosting a two-week long event to showcase what is going on in and around Berwickshire’s coastal waters.

Now in its 33rd year, the reserve will hold Jump In at Eyemouth’s Hippodrome with activities for all ages running from next Monday until the July 30.

Whether it be splashing around in rock pools discovering its inhabitants, or learning about scientific diver surveys, there is something for everyone.

The busy timetable includes a turtle workshop with the Marine Conservation Society, a boat trip around the reserve and a summer sea safari.

For further information and for the full line-up of events, visit http://www.facebook.com/berwickshirecoast or email rangervmr@gmail.com