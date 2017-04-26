Jim Clark Museum on course to open in 2018

A successful crowdfunding campaign has raised more than £275,000 for the new Jim Clark Museum in Duns.

Over the past six weeks, 739 people pledged their backing for the project online and made donations from £1 to £10,000, raising £100,316.

Further donations by private individuals totalled £100,000, and another £75,000 came in grants from charitable trusts and foundations.

That is just shy of the £300,000 needed to fully fund the museum dedicated to the late racing driver, but the Jim Clark Trust and Scottish Borders Council will submit a stage-two application to the Heritage Lottery Fund for £645,000 towards the £1.6m total needed while fundraising continues.

Plans to redevelop the existing Jim Clark Room in Duns involve turning it into a modern museum with space to display new memorabilia and two of Clark’s race cars, a classic car restoration programme, support for technology skills apprenticeships and a driving tourist trail through the Borders including venues such as the old race circuit at Charterhall, local towns and Clark’s grave at Chirnside.

The cars in which Clark raced will be the star attraction for the new museum.

Doug Niven, a cousin of Clark and a trustee said: “We still need to raise more money to reach the £300,000 required, so we’ll be working hard in the months ahead to make it happen.

“People can still donate via the Jim Clark Trust website.

“If this target is reached, the trust’s ambition is to then consider a further £300,000 for an extension to display up to 10 cars or more.”

Council chief executive Tracey Logan said: “We continue to target opening the new museum in 2018, the 50th anniversary of Jim Clark’s tragic death.”