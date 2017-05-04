Jim Clark author in Duns

Motorsport journalist Eric Dymock, author of a new book on Berwickshire racing legend Jim Clark, will be at the Jim Clark Room in Duns tomorrow, May 5.

Mr Dymock is visiting to sign copies of his book, called simply Jim Clark, between 2.30pm and 3.30pm.

It is an updated version of Jim Clark, Racing Legend, complete with an introduction from patrons of the Jim Clark Trust – Jackie Stewart, David Coulthard, Alan McNish and Dario Franchitti.

A donation will be made to the Jim Clark Trust for each copy sold, and that money will go towards supporting the construction of the new Jim Clark Museum.

Dymock first met Clark in 1955 when Jim was only 19 at a planning meeting prior to the Scottish Rally of that year.

Clark went on to become a double world champion while Dymock became a noted journalist working for the Guardian and the Observer as well as contributing motoring items to television and radio.

Dymock’s original book on Jim Clark was published to great acclaim.

He set up his own publishing company in 1990, Dove Publishing. He won the Jim Clark Memorial Award in 2004, and he was awarded the president’s trophy by the Association of Scottish Motoring Writers in 2014.

For further details, contact the museum office on 01361 884114.