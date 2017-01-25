Jemima’s worldwide Address to a Haggis

An audience from across the world heard a 12 year old Berwickshire High School perform an ‘Address to a Haggis’ on Roberts Burn’s birthday, January 25.

Jemima Bevan’s unique rendition of the bard’s famous poem took place in Dumfries and was streamed live on social media as part of the Scottish Government’s Scotland’s Winter Festivals campaign. She was chosen after being a finalist of the annual Robert Burns World Federation Junior Burnsian of the Year competition in 2015.

As millions of people from across the country, and all over the world, gathered together at traditional Burns suppers, parties, ceilidhs and events to honour Burns’ legacy, the live recital kicked off with a unique performance by cabaret act ‘Le Haggis’, one of the many diverse and award-winning acts taking place at the Big Burns Supper until 29 January.

With thousands tuning in, the live supper provided a unique chance to bring people together around the world before they take part in their own special celebrations.

Cabinet Secretary for Culture, Tourism and External Affairs, Fiona Hyslop, said: “Robert Burns is recognised and commemorated the world over, and has become such an important cultural figure over 200 years after his death.

“He continues to touch people’s lives with his prose, works and songs, and marking his birthday is the perfect opportunity for us to come together as a nation to celebrate this, and moreover our rich heritage, culture and creativity.”

A series of events and festivals have been taking place up and down the country as part of the Scottish Government’s Scotland’s Winter Festivals programme, capturing the true spirit of ‘Rabbie’ and reflecting the quality and diversity of Scottish culture.

With many events running until the end of January, from the Big Burns Birthday Bash in Burns Cottage in Alloway, a Night at the Museum in The Hunterian Museum in Glasgow to ‘Jamaica Sings Robert Burns’ at the Bemis Celebrates Burns event part of Celtic Connections in Glasgow, all are designed to showcase Scotland’s affection for best loved poet.

Outside of Scotland, celebrations for Robert Burns’ birthday are held annually on an international level, with Burns suppers, ceilidh dancing, poetry and storytelling taking place across the globe, demonstrating the far-reaching affection for the much-loved poet.