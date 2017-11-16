Jack’s eventful trip up a magic Beanstalk

It is always a pleasure to attend a Eyemouth and District Community Youth Theatre Group pantomime and this year was no exception.

The giant, Buster Gut-Bucket (Craig Rosie) opened the show with his menacing voice, followed by Piccalli (Caitlin Lauder) who played the part frighteningly well with just the right amount of menace to scare her sidekick Rancid the Ratman, (Sebastian Aitchison). Fairy Sugardust (Jack Ritchie) was a vision complete in a fetching pink ensemble and Jack played this part magnificently.

Then the main curtains opened and the dancers were joined in the village square by the singers. With such a large cast the stage could have looked too full but the young people had been well coached and effective grouping made sure everyone was seen.

Dame Dotty Dimple (Campbell McNeil) and her sons Jack (Roma Peakman) and Simple Simon (Archie Bogle) had excellent comedy timing and Simon’s arrival at the top of the beanstalk was particularly good.

The ‘Royals’ King Crumble (Monty McNeil), Queen Apricot (Cody Watkinson) and Humphrey (Mia Jappy) were suitably regal and Princess Charlotte (Hannah Combe) had wonderful interaction with Jack and a strong singing voice. The brokers men, Snatchet (Elle Drummond) and Scarper (Max McNeil), were the perfect duo and last, but not least, Buttermilk the cow (Rory Fairbairn and Terrie Turnbull) was well rehearsed and hilarious.

The whole show was a visual spectacular from beginning to end and huge congratulations go to the production team (Pauline Greive, Carly Robertson, Joan Blatchley and Andrea Thacker) and to the cast for a truly entertaining and enjoyable evening.

HP

Dancers: Carys Charles, Jessica Isgate, Emma McEwen, Rose McTavish, Rosie Mitchell, Eilidh Oliver, Abi O’Neill, Evie Virtue, Keely-Jo Virtue & Leah Walters

Singers: Alisha Cooledge, Livi Hamilton, Paige Hawrylewicz, Madeline Lark, Deon Mark, Matilda Sidney, Halle Simpson & Sian Wainwright, Sophie Arnott, Mack Blackie, Dale Butler, Joshua Campion, Owen Charles, Ferguson Coates, Jemma Craig, Martha Cromarty, Cleo Crowe, Kaylyn Fry, Stuart Haddow, Hope Hawrylewicz, Jessica Henderson, Nicole Johnstone, Grace Lowrie, Dani Peakman, Abby Pringle, Mason Skene, Daniel Turnbull, Ellie Mae Turnbull, Taryn Walker, Alistair White and Stewart White.