Isla’s cinema magic at Duns

When Duns Castle owners Alick and Aline Hay joined local people for a screening of the new Beauty and the Beast film at the Volunteer Hall they took with them a special surprise.

The winner of the raffle at Duns Community Cinema - seven year old Islay Gourlay from Duns - will get a private tour of the castle and tea for herself and 11 friends.

Duns Castle was chosen by international holiday rental company HomeAway as the top prize for a competition linked to the live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast - the winners receiving an all-expenses paid holiday at the castle.

Since being selected as the fairy tale castle prize, Duns Castle has been the centre of world-wide attention but Alick Hay said they decided to wait to see the film at the community cinema in Duns.

Aline added: “It was important for us to share with the community how the HomeAway campaign came about. There is no doubt the scale of the campaign will have helped to raise the international profile of both the castle and the town, hopefully drawing significant tourism to the region.

“We are delighted to host a tea party for Isla and 11 of her friends and family and to bring some castle magic to the occasion.”

Isla’s mother, Elaine, said: “She is over the moon and has been making list after list of friends she wants to invite. I told her she has to have at least two adults with her as we can’t have her and her friends running amok all over the castle.”