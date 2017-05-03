Iron Man on mission to St Abbs this week

Iron Man, alias actor Robert Downey Jr has been in St Abbs this week filming scenes for the the latest Avengers superhero film.

The 52-year-old was among the crew and cast on the Berwickshire coast this week to shoot scenes for Avengers: Infinity War, due out next year.

A mock pub called the Cormorant and Tun was created in the village, and access to St Abbs has been severely restricted by road closures over four days, from Monday, May 1, through to Thursday, May 4.

Access to Coldingham and Cove was also affected while filming took place.

A traffic order notice issued by Scottish Borders Council merely describes the reason for the road closures as being “to facilitate the holding of local events in Coldingham, St Abbs and Cove”.

There was a degree of frustration for some who chose to visit St Abbs over the bank holiday weekend only to find they could get no where near the village, but on the whole, there has been a buzz of excitement that Berwickshire’s coastal villages will be featured in the latest Avengers film, based on the Marvel comic superheroes.

Former Borders MSP John Lamont said: “Having stars like Robert Downey Jr filming in Scotland will be a great advert for us and will hopefully encourage more movies to be shot here.”

Hollywood superstars also including Samuel L Jackson and Scarlett Johansson have been in Scotland filming the new £400m comic-book adventure movie for some months now.

Filming started in February and was expected to take six months in various locations including Glasgow, Edinburgh and the Highlands too.

The cast for the next movie, the third in the series, also includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and Josh Brolin.