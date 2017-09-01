Iona’s picture postcard winner

Voting in the St Abbs Visitor Centre’s art competition, which focused on protecting sealife, is complete and a winner has been chosen.

Visitors to the centre during the early summer months were asked to chose their favourite piece of art produced by pupils from Coldingham, Ayton and Cockburnspath primary schools who were asked to focus on why they thought it was important to protect sealife.

When voting closed at the end of July, Ayton Primary School’s Iona Gillie’s picture proved most popular with visitors. As overall winner, postcards of her picture are now available for sale at the centre and Iona was presented with a framed picture of her winning piece of art at a special presentation in the centre on Saturday.

All proceeds from the sale of the postcards will go to Ayton Primary School Parent Council.

Other class winners were: Primary 1 - Faye Richardson (Ayton); Primary 2 - Lyra Ross (Coldingham); Primary 3 - Heidi Blake (Ayton); Primary 4 - Gemma Russell (Cockburnspath); Primary 5 - Iona Gillie (Ayton); Primary 6 - Carrie Gibson (Coldingham); Primary 7 - Merryn Lloyd Jones (Coldingham).

The pictures will continue to be on show at the visitor centre until the end of the season.

Visitor services advisor at the centre, Joany Cook, said: “It has been a great success with lots of interest from locals and visitors.”