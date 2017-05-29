Icelandic golfers keep promise and return to Duns

Duns Golf Club played host last week to a group of eight senior golfers from Iceland.

Petur Bjarnason and his friends first played the Duns course 20 years ago - when it was still only nine holes - and they promised to return and play it again when it became 18 holes.

The group, who were staying at the Black Bull Hotel in Duns, played 36 holes at Duns Golf Club most days and also paid a visit to another local golf club. Although they were all seniors they played 36 holes without buggies which was quite a feat. The group’s only complaint was “We were given too much food, but their was lots of lager available.”

The weather most days was excellent and the course was in superb condition. They all enjoyed their time in Duns and the picture shows the group outside the clubhouse on their final day.