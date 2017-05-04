Hunt starts for citizen of year

Duns Rotary Club, in association with the Berwickshire News, is looking for nominations for the title of Duns citizen of the year for 2017.

Previous winners of the award, acknowledging community contributions, have been Stuart Renton, Peter Hardie, Andrew Ainslie, Neil Redpath, the Rev Donald Gaddes, Billy O’Brien and, in 2016, Myra Watson.

Club president Jim McDevitt said: “Each year since the award was launched in 2010, public nominations have grown. We hope 2017 may set a new record.

“Please ensure that you get your nominations in before the closing date to ensure your nominee has a chance of winning.”

Anyone can make a nomination for the award, but those nominated must have made a significant impact on the wellbeing of the local community within the Duns Rotary Club area, and the club is keen to see nominations from Chirnside, Greenlaw, Swinton, Longformacus, Abbey St Bathans, Preston, Gavinton and the landward parts of its patch.

Nomination forms are available from the Berwickshire News, Nairns Post Office and Romanes’ Chemist, both in Market Square in Duns, and completed forms can be left in one of the boxes in the post office or pharmacy.

Nominations can also be made via the club’s Facebook page.

The nomination form can be also be completed and submitted online.