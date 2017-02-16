How autism shapes life in a Borders’ family

The daily highs and lows of life for families with children who have autism, are catalogued in a blog started by Coldstream’s Lauren Hamilton.

When her son Charlie was a baby Lauren was aware that he was failing to develop as others his age were. As he got older he became excessively routine bound and made very little eye contact and when Charlie was three years old he was referred to the Borders autism team, in February 2011.

After receiving the autism diagnosis of professionals the intervening six years have been eventful for Charlie and his family.

“I can remember the exact parking space we were sitting in Asda carpark when I phoned my mum to tell her,” wrote Lauren, when she and her partner Barry were first given Charlie’s diagnosis.

Charlie and his young brother Finn are Lauren’s main focus but she also wants to broaden understanding of autism and reach out to other parents coping with the trials and tribulations that come with autism. She is a founder member of the Borders based charity Meeting of Minds.

Explaining why she came up with the idea of the blog Lauren explained: “After reading so many different books on autism I have decided that I would like to write about my own experiences.

“I do not claim to be any type of expert and I am still learning something new most weeks. I do though remember how isolated I felt when my son was going through assessments and at the beginning of our journey after diagnosis. A journey which has, and does, take a very different path to many others.

“It’s full of ups and downs, tears (mainly mine) and is always unpredictable.

“The reason for another mother writing about autism is there are so many different stories, problems, milestones that our children go through.

“You will soon realise that no two children on the spectrum are the same.”

Lauren’s blog can be found at: http://www.lovehasnowords.co.uk/433476399