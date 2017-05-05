Housing association planning to build 25 homes at Chirnside

Berwickshire Housing Association has submitted plans for 25 affordable houses to be built at the Glebe, Chirnside.

The houses would be a mix of housing types suitable for individuals and families on what is currently a greenfield site on the southern edge of Chirnside.

Within the past 10 years, an access road has been formed across the unkept site running west to east.

The proposed development is part of a larger 1.4-hectare area identified in Scottish Borders Council’s local development plan as a proposed housing site.

The housing association already owns the site, and after seeking pre-application planning advice last year, it has been divided into two development areas.

The larger part of the development will have a series of semi-detached two, three and four-bedroom houses facing north and south, all looking onto the main street and each having private front and rear gardens and parking spaces between them.

A total of 42 car parking spaces are proposed.

There will also be a courtyard space on the larger development with one and two-bed cottage flats, plus a three-bedroom wheelchair accessible unit at ground-floor level.

In the smaller development area, two semi-detached three-bedroom family houses are planned to the south side of Erskine Place. It is proposed that these two houses will make use of existing adopted on-street parking.

There will be no community entrances or stairways, and each house and flat will have separate entrances, with upper-floor flats having a ground-floor entrance and stairs leading up to them.

The housing association acknowledges that the site is relatively steeply sloped, and the design plan ensures level access from the pavement into all properties.